Harry Styles’s upcoming 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium is projected to generate an astonishing £1.1 billion in fan spending, defying ongoing cost-of-living pressures, new figures reveal.

Ticket-holders for the "Together, Together" shows, which are exclusively limited to London within the UK, are expected to spend an average of £981 each.

This comprehensive figure covers travel, overnight stays, merchandise, and other associated costs, according to a survey commissioned by Barclays bank. This sum significantly surpasses the average £848 spent by fans attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the £766 for Oasis Live ’25 shows, both of which were spread across four UK locations, thereby reducing travel expenses for many.

Beyond the financial outlay, Styles’s fans are embracing the cultural phenomenon surrounding the event. They anticipate spending an average of £102 on official tour merchandise, while nine out of ten plan to participate in a "fan trend" on the day, with 63 per cent intending to wear a Harry Styles-themed outfit. A fifth (20 per cent) will coordinate their attire with friends, and 22 per cent hope to create or exchange fan-made items with fellow attendees.

Barclays has hailed the event as a "major cultural moment," with one million ticket-holders set to descend on London for the 12 dates commencing on 12 June. With only one other European tour stop in Amsterdam, Styles’s Wembley residency will mark the most performances by any artist in a single year at the iconic venue, which boasts a capacity of around 90,000 for music events.

The survey found that attendees spent an average of £143.20 on their tickets, with 19 per cent admitting this was more than initially planned, yet a substantial 66 per cent stated they would have been willing to pay even more if necessary. Other significant costs include an average of £141.20 on accommodation, £103.10 on transport, and £103.10 on food and drinks before the show. Furthermore, 28 per cent of fans are planning additional activities such as sightseeing and exhibitions during their time in London.

Harry Styles

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of ticket-holders view the concert as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and 17 per cent cited FOMO (fear of missing out) as a factor in their purchase. Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) of those polled felt that securing tickets to sold-out or in-demand events now serves as a status symbol.

Tom Corbett, managing director of sponsorship and client experience at Barclays, commented: "This tour shows just how powerful live entertainment can be, benefiting consumers and businesses alike. ‘Concert tourism’ is on the rise because of the extent to which people value unique, shared experiences – so much so that they’re willing to invest in them even when cutting back elsewhere, and to travel to see their favourite artists perform."

The findings are based on a survey conducted by Opinium, which polled 2,000 respondents and an additional 200 ticket-holders between 28 April and 1 May.