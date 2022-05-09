It’s fair to say the Smith family have had an interesting time at the Oscars recently, but people are returning to a heartwarming video of Jaden Smith presenting at the awards way back in 2006.

After all the controversy which came with Will Smith hitting Chris Rock, it looks like people are enjoying revisiting simpler times.

Jaden made a big impact on Hollywood that year after starring in his first film, The Pursuit of Happyness, alongside his dad when he was only six years old.



He was then invited to present an award at that year’s ceremony and appeared alongside another child star, Little Miss Sunshine’s Abigail Breslin.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

Jaden Smith and Abigail Breslin present Short Film Oscars® www.youtube.com

What followed was a sweet moment, which started with Breslin asking him about working with his dad.

Jaden, now 23, then joked that he was falsely told that he thought the film was a comedy and not a drama when he agreed to star in it.

Next, he asked the young actress what her dad did for a living.

"He's a computer systems analyst and support technicians consultant,” she replied.

And when he asked her to clarify what exactly that meant, Breslin admitted: "I have no idea."

It’s pretty wholesome stuff, and commentators on social media have been sharing their thoughts on Jaden’s appearance back then.

“Jaden so cute,” one YouTube user commented.

Another joked: “In 15 years this boy's father is going to be known for one of the most hard hitting Oscar performances.”

The pair presented the award together at ages of 10 and 6 Getty images

Jaden starred in his first movie back in 2006. He went on to appear alongside his dad again in the 2013 film After Earth. He also appeared in The Karate Kid and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Breslin, meanwhile, has starred in films such as Signs, My Sister’s Keeper, Zombieland, and Stillwater.

It comes after Jaden had a laugh at his own expense after reacting to a resurfaced clip of himself which recently went viral.

A 20-year-old Smith joined radio host Big Boy to discuss growing up as a child star and talked about his opinions on people of his own generation back in 2018.

"I'm very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age," Smith said at the time. “I’m like, dude oh my god can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?” Smith added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.