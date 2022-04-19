Jaden Smith has been having a laugh at his own expense after reacting to a resurfaced clip of himself which recently went viral.

With all the drama surrounding the Smiths over the last few weeks, the spotlight has been on the famous family more than ever.

One of the things fans focused on recently was a clip of a younger Jaden, who was seen criticising people his own age during a strange interview.

Back in 2018, a 20-year-old Smith joined radio host Big Boy to discuss growing up as a child star and talked about his opinions on people of his own generation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'm very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age," Smith said at the time, explaining that the younger people he encountered seemed more concerned with unimportant things.

Smith flailed his arms around and shouted the words ‘selfie', phone', and 'bro'.

“I’m like, dude oh my god can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?” Smith added.

It left viewers cringing after it resurfaced last week, and provoked a huge reaction online.

Thankfully, Jaden has taken all the pushback like a champ and showed some self-awareness by mocking himself on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: “Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together.

“Girl: Nah

Me: Ok Cool.”

Fair play.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.