Heated Rivalry season 2 has begun filming - but creator has issued warning to fans

Filming has begun for the highly anticipated second season of the hit TV series Heated Rivalry, with the show's creator issuing a warning for fans.



The Canadian gay hockey romance took the world by storm in late 2025 and early 2026, and is based on Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series. The books tell the love story ice hockey stars, Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), captain of the Montreal Metros, and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), captain of the fictional Boston Raiders, as the sporting rivals engage in a secret, years-long relationship.

Given the huge popularity of the show, creator Jacob Tierney has released a statement as production begins on the second season in Toronto.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more ‘Heated Rivalry,’ please help us in making it the best it can be,” the statement shared on Tierney's Instagram account read.

“If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait! Your ‘Heated Rivalry’ Family.”





In the comments section, fans have shared their support and urged other fans to follow Tierney's request.

One person said, "GIVE THEM SPACE & LET THEM COOK," while a second person shared, "The fact that needs to be said is actually insane! Wishing you, the cast & crew a seamless production of season 2 and cannot wait to see it."

A third person wrote, "Remember people: there is a REASON productions use code names for their sets. If you happen to learn the code name, DO NOT plaster it all over the internet."

"Please let everyone be normal so we can revel in the Heated Rivalry magic!" a fourth person commented.

The second season of Heated Rivarly is expected to premiere in April 2027.

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