The best Fantasy Premier League team names 26/27 and how to change it

Well that's come around quick, hasn't it? Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.



Hot on the heels of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the new season is already nearly upon us with the Premier League season kicking off at Anfield on 21 August as champions Arsenal take on newly promoted Coventry City, meaning there's precious little time to make those final tweaks.

But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.

You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's good" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).

And Indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.

The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z

A Gyok-work Orange

Abra Dubravka

Ake Breaky Heart

Alisson Wonderland

Anelka Skelter

Ange Management

Armed Brobbery

Awob Abob Bobb

Baby Reijnders

Back of the Neto

Backstreet Moyes

Ballon d'Orgu

Bangers and Rashford

Barco-loan-a

Bayern Bruder

Beef Cherki

Bellerin Than Out

Belloumi Burger

Bilbao Baggins

Billing Me Softly

Blazinchenko Squad

Botman Begins

Born in a Barnes

BrokebackMount10

Calafiori Dreamin

Calafiorication

Cameroon Diaz

Cash in the Matip

Castagne Me Now

Cesc and the City

Champagne Khsuanova

Charli xGx

Cheesy Garnachos

ChickenTikkaMoSalah

Crouch Potato

Ctrl Alt De Ligt

Da Silva Lining

Dango Unchained

De Bruyne Identity

De Cuyper Belt

Deeney In a Bottle

Denim Jacquet

Don'tLookBackElanga

Dunk and Disorderly

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Elanga Management

Expected Toulouse

Eze Come Eze Go

Eze Lover

Farke the Bus

Fee Fi Foden

Finding Neco

Finding Timo

Floor Is Lavia

Football's Coming (H)

For Beto Or Wirtz

Frimp My Ride

Full Metal Jacquet

Gakpose Intolerant

Garnachos and Cheese

Gangsta's Allardyce

Gayle Force Wind

Giroud Sandstorm

Go Eze on Mee

Good Kid Amad City

Good Kid Man City

Griez Is the Word

Gross Misconduct

Gvardiols of the Galaxy

Haaland Globetrotters

Haaland Oates

Haalandaise Sauce

Hakuna Mateta

Hall In One

Haven't Got a Kalou

He'sHad1Tchouameni

Heinz Bella-Kotchap

Hell In Lascelles

Hellmans Mainoonaise

Hotel? Thiago

How I Met Your Mata

I'm Yelling Timber

IfTomoriNeverComes

Igor to Please

IncogNeto

Inter Row Z

In Kepable Hands

Iwobi Wan-Kenobi

Jacquet Potato

Jairoglyphics

Jurassic Barkley

Kai Me a River

Kinder Mbuemo

Kroos Control

Krul and the Gang

Kudus to You

Kylian Me Softly

Lallana del Rey

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Le Saux Solid Crew

Living Saliba Loca

Lord and Savio

Losing My Reguilon

LoveTheWaySzoboszlai

Machine Gun Skelly

MaddisonSquareGarden

Major League Saka

Matz Sels Seashells

Mbeumo No.5

McGinn and Tonic

Me, Myself Ndiaye

Mee, Myself and I

Men Behaving Chadli

Minority Laporte

Minteh Fresh

MirrorSignalMalouda

Morsy Code

Moves Like Xhaka

MurderOnZidanesFloor

My Little Kone

Neto-rious B.I.G.

Netflix and Chilwell

Neville Wears Prada

No Kane No Gain

No Weimann No Cry

Noni Ya Business

Not Isakly Sure

Not Too Xabi

NotMikeDeanForever

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Of Mice and Mendy

Okoli Dokily

Onana What's My Name

Out On Bale

Pain in Dias

Palmer Violets

Paqueta Crisps

Pathetico Madrid

Pedri Dish

Petr Cech Yourself

PhilogenesNotMyLover

Pinky and De Bruyne

Pino Grigio

Pique Blinders

Piroe Piroe Chicken

Pjanic! At the Disco

Porro'd Time

Pro Evolution Saka

Pukki Blinders

Purple Rayan

Purple Reina

PutJohansUp4DeCruyff

Quantum of Tzolis

Raya Sunshine

Rayan Air

Red Djed Redemption

Reece's Set Pieces

Rice Rice Baby

Rigg and Morty

Rock the Gaspar

Run The Kewells

Rutter Woke Nonsense

Ruud Health

Saka Potatoes

Saka Punch

Sarrgazing

Schar & Schar Alike

Schick's Creek

Schlupptown Funk

Sesko Meal Deal

Shaw and Order

Shaw Mee the Mane

Silva Surfer

Slumdog Mignolet

Sorry Nic Jackson

Spartak Costco

Stairway to Heaven

Starsky & Hutchinson

Stranger Ings

Stranger Mings

Stuck In the Mudryk

Take My Breath (A)

That's So Craven

That's Soumare

The Cesc Pistols

The Konate Kid

The Wenger Boys

Throwing Schade

Thunderstruijk

Tinchy Sneijder

Titus Shambles

Tosin and Turning

Tuchel for School

Turkish de Ligt

Two's Kompany

Unique Carrickter

Uptown Dunk

Victor Moses Lawn

Werner Bros

Where'sTheLahmSauce

Who Ate All Depays?

Wirtz Nightmare

Wissa of Oz

Xhaka Khan

Yoro Wizard Harry

You Plonker Rodri

360 No Pope

How to change Fantasy Premier League team name

If you need to change the name of your FPL team after you've initially submitted it, you can do - but not through the app.

Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the left-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.

From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.

To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details'.

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