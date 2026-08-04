The best Fantasy Premier League team names 26/27 and how to change it

Well that's come around quick, hasn't it? Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.
Hot on the heels of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the new season is already nearly upon us with the Premier League season kicking off at Anfield on 21 August as champions Arsenal take on newly promoted Coventry City, meaning there's precious little time to make those final tweaks.
But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.
You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's good" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).
And Indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.
The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z
- A Gyok-work Orange
- Abra Dubravka
- Ake Breaky Heart
- Alisson Wonderland
- Anelka Skelter
- Ange Management
- Armed Brobbery
- Awob Abob Bobb
- Baby Reijnders
- Back of the Neto
- Backstreet Moyes
- Ballon d'Orgu
- Bangers and Rashford
- Barco-loan-a
- Bayern Bruder
- Beef Cherki
- Bellerin Than Out
- Belloumi Burger
- Bilbao Baggins
- Billing Me Softly
- Blazinchenko Squad
- Botman Begins
- Born in a Barnes
- BrokebackMount10
- Calafiori Dreamin
- Calafiorication
- Cameroon Diaz
- Cash in the Matip
- Castagne Me Now
- Cesc and the City
- Champagne Khsuanova
- Charli xGx
- Cheesy Garnachos
- ChickenTikkaMoSalah
- Crouch Potato
- Ctrl Alt De Ligt
- Da Silva Lining
- Dango Unchained
- De Bruyne Identity
- De Cuyper Belt
- Deeney In a Bottle
- Denim Jacquet
- Don'tLookBackElanga
- Dunk and Disorderly
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Elanga Management
- Expected Toulouse
- Eze Come Eze Go
- Eze Lover
- Farke the Bus
- Fee Fi Foden
- Finding Neco
- Finding Timo
- Floor Is Lavia
- Football's Coming (H)
- For Beto Or Wirtz
- Frimp My Ride
- Full Metal Jacquet
- Gakpose Intolerant
- Garnachos and Cheese
- Gangsta's Allardyce
- Gayle Force Wind
- Giroud Sandstorm
- Go Eze on Mee
- Good Kid Amad City
- Good Kid Man City
- Griez Is the Word
- Gross Misconduct
- Gvardiols of the Galaxy
- Haaland Globetrotters
- Haaland Oates
- Haalandaise Sauce
- Hakuna Mateta
- Hall In One
- Haven't Got a Kalou
- He'sHad1Tchouameni
- Heinz Bella-Kotchap
- Hell In Lascelles
- Hellmans Mainoonaise
- Hotel? Thiago
- How I Met Your Mata
- I'm Yelling Timber
- IfTomoriNeverComes
- Igor to Please
- IncogNeto
- Inter Row Z
- In Kepable Hands
- Iwobi Wan-Kenobi
- Jacquet Potato
- Jairoglyphics
- Jurassic Barkley
- Kai Me a River
- Kinder Mbuemo
- Kroos Control
- Krul and the Gang
- Kudus to You
- Kylian Me Softly
- Lallana del Rey
- Lallanas in Pyjamas
- Le Saux Solid Crew
- Living Saliba Loca
- Lord and Savio
- Losing My Reguilon
- LoveTheWaySzoboszlai
- Machine Gun Skelly
- MaddisonSquareGarden
- Major League Saka
- Matz Sels Seashells
- Mbeumo No.5
- McGinn and Tonic
- Me, Myself Ndiaye
- Mee, Myself and I
- Men Behaving Chadli
- Minority Laporte
- Minteh Fresh
- MirrorSignalMalouda
- Morsy Code
- Moves Like Xhaka
- MurderOnZidanesFloor
- My Little Kone
- Neto-rious B.I.G.
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Neville Wears Prada
- No Kane No Gain
- No Weimann No Cry
- Noni Ya Business
- Not Isakly Sure
- Not Too Xabi
- NotMikeDeanForever
- Obi-Wan Iwobi
- Of Mice and Mendy
- Okoli Dokily
- Onana What's My Name
- Out On Bale
- Pain in Dias
- Palmer Violets
- Paqueta Crisps
- Pathetico Madrid
- Pedri Dish
- Petr Cech Yourself
- PhilogenesNotMyLover
- Pinky and De Bruyne
- Pino Grigio
- Pique Blinders
- Piroe Piroe Chicken
- Pjanic! At the Disco
- Porro'd Time
- Pro Evolution Saka
- Pukki Blinders
- Purple Rayan
- Purple Reina
- PutJohansUp4DeCruyff
- Quantum of Tzolis
- Raya Sunshine
- Rayan Air
- Red Djed Redemption
- Reece's Set Pieces
- Rice Rice Baby
- Rigg and Morty
- Rock the Gaspar
- Run The Kewells
- Rutter Woke Nonsense
- Ruud Health
- Saka Potatoes
- Saka Punch
- Sarrgazing
- Schar & Schar Alike
- Schick's Creek
- Schlupptown Funk
- Sesko Meal Deal
- Shaw and Order
- Shaw Mee the Mane
- Silva Surfer
- Slumdog Mignolet
- Sorry Nic Jackson
- Spartak Costco
- Stairway to Heaven
- Starsky & Hutchinson
- Stranger Ings
- Stranger Mings
- Stuck In the Mudryk
- Take My Breath (A)
- That's So Craven
- That's Soumare
- The Cesc Pistols
- The Konate Kid
- The Wenger Boys
- Throwing Schade
- Thunderstruijk
- Tinchy Sneijder
- Titus Shambles
- Tosin and Turning
- Tuchel for School
- Turkish de Ligt
- Two's Kompany
- Unique Carrickter
- Uptown Dunk
- Victor Moses Lawn
- Werner Bros
- Where'sTheLahmSauce
- Who Ate All Depays?
- Wirtz Nightmare
- Wissa of Oz
- Xhaka Khan
- Yoro Wizard Harry
- You Plonker Rodri
- 360 No Pope
How to change Fantasy Premier League team name
If you need to change the name of your FPL team after you've initially submitted it, you can do - but not through the app.
Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the left-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.
From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.
To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details'.
Elsewhere from indy100:
- The 7 biggest viral moments from the World Cup final - from Trump to 'AKA Rocky'
- Watch Lamine Yamal's three-year-old brother sprint across pitch to celebrate with him: 'Cutest s*** ever'
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