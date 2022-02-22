Actor Henry Cavill delighted fans after making a surprise appearance at a Warhammer store in Nottingham last Friday.

Staff and customers were bowled over when the Superman star stepped into the shop and happily posed for selfies.

Warhammer is a tabletop wargame in which players command armies of hand-painted figurines.

On Friday, a Warhammer community account tweeted: “It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer.

“Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save.”

Others also shared the snaps they took with the actor:

Cavill then delighted fans further by sharing a video where he giddily explores Warhammer World.

In the caption, he wrote: “Some of you may not know what Warhammer is, and I urge you to take a look. If you live in the UK definitely go to Warhammer World.

“The artistry involved and the synergy between miniature designs that are so enormously diverse, is extraordinary. The brilliance of the artistry is rather wonderfully matched, by the sense of community and also the passion that is shown by both the people who work there and the people who visit.

“I don't often feel at home, but I did that day.”

Cavill has previously shared his enjoyment of nerdier pursuits, such as when he posted a video of him building his own PC, and told of how he missed a call asking him to star in Superman because he was busy playing World of Warcraft.

The Witcher star previously spoke about his love of the game during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in December.

On the show, Norton said: “You do fly your nerd flag with pride. One of your hobbies - and he’s got a lot of them ladies and gentlemen - one of your hobbies is you paint…”

Cavill interjected: “Makes me sound weird”.

Norton continued: “Well, you do have more hobbies than the average man, I’d say. But you paint is it War of… World of Warcraft?”

“Warhammer,” Cavill said.

“Warhammer, I’m a fool,” Norton joked.

Cavill went on to explain that there’s the painting and modelling side of the hobby, and the gaming side of the hobby. Asked what he does once they’re painted, Cavill said: “You put them together in little armies and then you fight someone else’s army.”

He added: “It is fun, it sounds ridiculous, but it is fun”.

Spider-man actor Tom Holland even asked if he could join Cavill for a game sometime.

Superman and Spider-man enjoying a tabletop game together is certainly something we’d love to see.

