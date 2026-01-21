This week marks the 20th anniversary of High School Musical, and fans can't believe two decades have passed since the iconic Disney Channel movie was released.

The film saw East High's star basketball player and captain Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), and new girl and science whiz Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) sing a karaoke duet together at a New Year's party, and the two go on to audition accidentally for the school's Spring Musical - much to the annoyance of the drama club leads Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), and Ryan Evans (Lucas Gabeel).

Being pulled between their love of sports and science, respectively, and their newfound passion for singing, we see how the two navigate challenging cliques and stereotypes to pursue all of their interests.

We also see how Troy’s best friend Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu) and Gabriella's best friend Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman) weren't initially supportive of their friends' musical pursuits, but ultimately come together and have their backs in the end (and fall in love with each other in the process).

(L-R, standing) Actresses Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Monique Coleman and Ashley Tisdale, (L-R, kneeling) and actors Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a Disney movie musical without some memorable tracks, such as the first duet with 'The Start of Something New', basketball anthem 'Get'cha Head in the Game', school ensemble 'Stick to the Status Quo', the catchy 'Bop to the Top', the anthemic 'Breaking Free', and the big team spirit number 'We're All in This Together'.

At the time, the film, directed by choreographer and filmmaker Kenny Ortega, was watched by 7.7 million viewers in the US, and as a result, it set a new Disney Channel record and has since gone on to be a beloved classic which developed into a franchise as two films High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) then followed.

What has the cast said?

To mark the 20th anniversary, many of the cast members have taken to social media to pay tribute to the film that changed their lives.

Vanessa Hudgens

In an Instagram post, Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez, shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming the movie and wrote, "I cannot believe HSM turns 20 today. Thank you to everyone who’s been there since day 1. We’ll always be in this together ❤️❤️❤️."

Ashley Tisdale French

Ashley Tisdale French, who played Sharpay Evans in the movie, also posted snaps from filming and wrote: "20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild. It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous! 💖"

She also posted a video of herself trying on some of Sharpay's iconic outfits from the film, such as her bright blue dress from 'Bop to the Top', her pink blazer and skirt combo (along with her keyboard phone, of course), and her sparkly cardigan, pink top and purple skirt from the 'What I've Been Looking For' audition scene.

"Dug into my storage unit to revisit Sharpay’s iconic looks for the 20-year anniversary of High School Musical," Tisdale French wrote, and added, "You can take the girl out of East High... but you can't take Sharpay out of the girl."

@ashleytisdalefrench Dug into my storage unit to revisit Sharpay’s iconic looks for the 20-year anniversary of High School Musical 🎤 We had no idea what this would become. Forever grateful for this movie and the fans who continue to discover it 💖





Tisdale French also reunited with her on-screen brother, Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans in the film, as the pair can be seen recreating their warm-up routine scene.

"Whenever we’re together… it’s just natural. @mrgrabeel," she wrote.

@ashleytisdalefrench Whenever we’re together… it’s just natural. @mrgrabeel





Lucas Gabeel

On Instagram, Grabeel posted a video of himself putting on a hat (a signature look of Ryan's) as he said, "Now I'm ready" as he pointed to the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Ryan's ready. Who else is?"

Corbin Bleu

Sharing some behind-the-scenes photos, Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth, wrote: "Sending love out today to the cast, crew, and all of the fans of HSM. From jocks to theatre kids to the next generation, I’m so grateful to be part of a project that opened the doors to the world of musical theatre for so many. And to still be going strong after 20 years is extraordinary. WHAT TEAM?!"

Monique Coleman

Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie, celebrated with castmate Lucas Grabeel at HSM 20 Years Pep Rally hosted by Disney and she also reunited with director Kenny Ortega in an interview with Spotify.

"I cannot believe that 20 years later, the fans are still here with us. I mean, you could say that 'we're all in this together'" she said in a Disney interview. "

Bart Johnson

Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton (and Troy Bolton's dad), posted a video of some of his memorable scenes and wrote, "Absolute banger post from @disneychannel over the weekend 😂 thanks for the Love guys!! ❤️🙏 Happy Anniversary my WILDCATS!! 🏀🐾 #happy20years COACH LOVES YOU!!!!!!"









How are fans reacting?

The fact that High School Musical premiered on this day in 2006 has been a big topic of conversation on social media, as many fans share how this milestone makes them feel old.

One person said, "TWENTY years.. just heard my back crack from being geriatric."

"We reached the point where High School Musical is as old as Grease was when our parents would talk about it to us," a second person wrote, along with a photo of Demi Moore's character from body horror film The Substance.









A third person said, "Me now that High School Musical turns 20," sharing a GIF to demonstrate how old they feel.









"High School Musical (the original) is now by definition 'vintage'," a fourth person said, (letting that one sink in...)

Where can I watch High School Musical?

If you want to celebrate the 20th anniversary by giving High School Musical a rewatch, it is available to stream on Disney+. To mark the occasion, the official Disney+ TikTok account has also released the full film (in 52 parts).

Elsewhere from Indy100, We finally know why Ryan wasn't openly gay in High School Musical, and Tell Me Lies Season 3: What happened in episodes 1-3?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.