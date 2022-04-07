Vanessa Hudgens claims she can talk to ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens claims she's had “a lot” of encounters with spirits over the years and believes she can talk to ghosts.

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the actress said she has “accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things" and has been having spooky experiences since she was eight years old.

As a child, Hudgens claims that toy ducks on a table moved alongside her. She “shut it down for a while because it's scary” but recently decided that it’s a “gift” and wanted to “lean into it”.

