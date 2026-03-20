Latto has seemingly announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend, fellow rapper 21 Savage, on social media, along with the details about her upcoming album.

The record titled BIG MAMA was first teased on Thursday in a video in which she walks toward a baby cheetah before feeding it from a bottle.

The rapper - real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens - can be heard saying in a voice-over, “I ain't go missing. I had to give y'all time to miss me. Before you run the game, you got to take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio, studio back home.”

"Listening to every beat, feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama, but this time the stake's way bigger. Now it's on me to deliver."

Latto also dropped the video for her new song, 'Business & Personal,' in which we appear to catch a glimpse of 21 Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

How did 21 Savage and Latto meet?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS, and Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Dating speculation surrounding the two rappers first began back in 2020, according to Complex, following their first collaboration, "Pull Up," on Latto's album Queen of da Souf.

The pair also collaborated on 2022's "Wheelie" from Latto's 777 album, and then in 2023, fans spotted a tattoo behind Latto's ear that appeared to read "Shéyaa," 21 Savage's real first name, PEOPLE reported.

After years of rumours, Latto confirmed their relationship to a TMZ photographer last September.

When out and about in New York City, the photographer asked her, “Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who? as they then specifically referred to 21 Savage.

To which Latto responded, “No," before adding, "My man, my man, my man."

Who's on Latto's new album?

At the time of writing, the full tracklist for Latto's forthcoming album BIG MAMA has not been revealed. So far, the first track, 'Business & Personal,' and the last track, 'Somebody' has been released.

When is Latto's album releasing?

Latto's upcoming album BIG MAMA is set to be released on 29 May.

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