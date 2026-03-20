The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is known for bringing the on-screen drama, but now questions are being raised about the show's future following a series of off-camera incidents.

In the last 24 hours, ABC has pulled The Bachelorette starring Momtok's Taylor Frankie Paul, after a 2023 video of a domestic incident with ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, began circulating online.

The 31-year-old was arrested in relation to the incident at the time, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, US media reports.

Paul's spokesperson has since said she is prioritising her family's safety and "preparing to own and share her story", while Mortensen, the father of Paul's third child, said he is "focusing on our son and his safety".

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Given that ABC has taken such a bold step - a move which will cost them millions, with the show set to premiere on Sunday (22 March) - there's now one question on everyone's lips: Will The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives still continue?

The show, which follows a group of current and former Mormon women, who operate as a TikTok coalition known as 'Momtok', has been airing on Hulu since 2024, with its fourth season debuting on 12 March this year.

Aside from the latest nail in the coffin for the hit show, it's been at the centre of a number of other controversies, including a lawsuit filed by guest star, Marciano Brunette, against Demi Engemann and the show's producer.

Brunette alleges that defamatory accusations of sexual misconduct were made against him during the show’s third season which have harmed his reputation.

However, in February 2026, Engemann filed a motion to dismiss under Utah’s Uniform Public Expression Protection Act, an anti-SLAPP law designed to protect people from lawsuits intended to silence speech on matters of public interest.

So, what happens next? Well, the next season of the show had been confirmed with filming picking up pretty much as soon as season 4 ended.

When it comes, however, could be another question entirely.

In an Instagram Q+A, fellow cast member Mikayla Matthews confirmed that the show had paused filming.

"It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on", she wrote. "We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening."

However, Variety has reported that the hiatus is very much "temporary" and is not expected to disrupt the show's upcoming release schedule.

Watch this space.

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