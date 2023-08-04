Emotional moment iShowSpeed reaches huge milestone while still recovering in hospital

iShowSpeed has shared an update with fans and thanked them in an emotional message after reaching a huge milestone while in hospital.

The YouTube star is currently recovering in Tokyo after suffering from a "deadly headache”. The influencer, real name Darren Watkins Jr, previously posted footage of himself with one eye closed and the other severely swollen after suffering a severe sinus infection.

The most recent update saw iShowSpeed live stream the moment that he reached 19 million subscribers – only, things didn’t quite go to plan at the start.

“I didn’t wanna miss this moment with y’all boys,” he said in the video. “I’m still hospitalized, as you can see, but I didn’t wanna miss this moment with y’all. I know I’m still sick, I know a lot is still going on. But chat, how could I miss this lovely moment with y’all boys?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The YouTuber was watching his subscriber account tick up to the milestone when some of his followers began trolling him and unfollowing him en-mass.

He was visibly frustrated and seeing the numbers initially dropping saw him in pain and saying the word “headache”.

However, things eventually turned around and he was full of emotion after passing the 19 million mark.

19 million....... (hospital stream) www.youtube.com





His fans previously arrived outside of his hospital in Tokyo to show him support. Crowds of people were filmed chanting his name and singing his ‘World Cup’ song.

He previously told fans: "Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now.

"It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts. Everything I do, like, something pounding my head every time and I'm so angry.”

💔 www.youtube.com





Now, footage has been shared which shows that the YouTuber is receiving plenty of support from his fans outside the hospital.

Crowds of people were filmed chanting his name and singing his ‘World Cup’ song.

IShowSpeed previously told fans: "My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area (the streamer puts his hand on top of his right eye and the temple). It's literally exactly like this.

He ended the one-minute video on an ominous note: "I wanted to give y'all boys (an) update because I don't know what's going to happen to me. You know what I'm saying? I want y'all boys to always be right there with me, until I die. It's... I don't know, man. But, when I get back home, I'm going to probably chill from travelling for a bit because... a lot is going on. Bye."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.