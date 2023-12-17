Trump supporters turn on 'pathetic' Ivanka for partying with Kim Kardashian

Ivanka Trump has seen her father's supporters turn on her after she posted a picture of herself partying with Kim Kardashian, amid reports that the ex-president fell out with the socialite in his final days in the White House.

The former First Daughter and member of Trump's administration, shared pictures from a night out in Las Vegas, celebrating the grand opening of the city's newest casino; Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Many other celebrities were at the event including Sylvester Stallone, Tom Brady, Lenny Kravitz, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Alice Cooper, Dita Von Teese and Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner, who would have all saw a special concert by Justin Timberlake.

Ivanka did share a video, however, it was her two pictures with Kardashian that really got the back's up of her father's supporters, many questioning why she was hanging out with her in the first place.

Ivanka's messages were soon flooded with irate MAGA followers. One wrote: "Ivanka and Kim. Sad to see someone like her with you. She hates your father."

Another said: "Why are you hanging out with Kim? You know she hates your father and is a Clinton supporter…"

A third asked: "I notice that Kim did not repost or share a photo with you. How can you go near these people?"

A fourth added: "Why are you hanging out with her? She’s the first one that promotes everything that is wrong with this country. She uses her influences to support the people that want to screw us over."

A fifth person said: "Why are you hanging with that snake."

Another also criticised her for going on a 'school night', an excuse she used when attempting to avoid testifying for her father in court.

They wrote: "Wasn’t it a school night? You supposedly had to be with your kids when you needed a pathetic excuse not to testify against daddy in court but I guess it’s cool to leave your kids and go to Vegas for a weekday party!





Much of the Trump supporter's distaste for Kardashian stems from reports that Trump himself turned on her in the final days as president over the fact that she supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump had worked with Kardashian as part of her prison reforms but upon learning that she didn't vote for him in the election turned his back on her and even angrily hung up on her during one telephone conversation.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.