The 94th Academy Awards show took a turn for the worse last night as actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on television.

The altercation arose after Rock, who was presenting at the Oscars, made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her appearance.

Pinkett Smith has a shaved head due to hair loss caused by the autoimmune disease alopecia. So, when Rock compared her to looking like GI Jane, her husband Smith literally took matters into his own hands.

While many were shocked by what happened on live television, Will and Jada’s son Jaden Smith went on Twitter to react to the unexpected incident that saw his father defending his mother.

It appears he fully backs Will for what he did and insinuated that anyone else in the Smith family would also do the same.

In a tweet, 23-year-old Jaden wrote: “And That’s How We Do It.”

His tweet sparked a mixed reaction, as some claimed Will’s response was disproportionate to the situation and unnecessary.

One person replied: “Watching your dad have an emotionally violent meltdown over a mild joke on live tv and in front of every important person in Hollywood isn’t as badass as you seem to think it is.”

Someone else agreed, writing: “Jaden, your father is a 53-year-old grown adult man. Dude, should already have his s**t together, by now.

“I would actually be embarrassed to see my father act like this, in public. Especially over a vanilla joke, from a professional comedian..”

Another person posted the fight scene from Karate Kid where Jaden’s character gets beaten up and joked: “I know you ain’t talking.”



But, not everyone was disapproving of Jaden’s reaction.



One Twitter user wrote: “I’m sorry this is beautiful. He just saw his father protect his momma. Love it..”

Another argued: “Lmao he’s a hero in the eyes of his kids and that’s all that matters.”

After the altercation, Will went on to win the best actor for his performance in the film King Richard. In his acceptance speech, he apologised to the Academy and other nominees for his violent actions.



