Jaden and Willow Smith ‘wish some family matters remained private'

The children of Will Smith and Jada Pinket Smith have reportedly suggested that they wish some family matters would remain “private” amid the very public relationship revelations.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently published a tell-all memoir, Worthy, that contained some eye-opening information about the state of her relationship with actor Will Smith.

In the book, Pinkett Smith revealed that the apparent couple have, in fact, not been together for seven years, but just never got divorced after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today, she explained: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Now, a source has opened up about what the couple’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith, think about their parents’ relationship being in the spotlight.

The source told Entertainment Tonight, they “feel bad” for their dad, claiming: “They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping. They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

They added that amid the press, Will Smith is “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids”.

The source claimed: “He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

Despite the revelations made in her book, Will Smith has given Pinkett Smith’s memoir a very moving review.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.