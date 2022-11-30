Country singer Jake Flint dies just hours after getting married

Beloved country music singer Jake Flint has died at the age of 37, just hours after his wedding.

The star, from Oklahoma, was filmed dancing, laughing and kissing his new bride Brenda Flint on Saturday. But that same night, he passed away in his sleep.

The cause of death is not yet known, according to local paper The Oklahoman.

His publicist Brenda Cline made the tragic announcement on Sunday, writing on Facebook: “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

On Tuesday, his wife shared her own unimaginable heartbreak, also posting on Facebook: “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in.

“People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here.”

The day after his death she posted a video from their big day, with the caption: “I don’t understand.”

Cline added in her Facebook post: “We were about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday.”

Sharing a photo of the two of them clutching his freshly signed management contract she wrote: “That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son.

“The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

Jake's manager Brenda said he was 'like a son' to her @Brenda Cline/Facebook

Jake was born in south-eastern Oklahoma to a “wildcat oilman and a hard-working mother of two,” according to his website.

He developed a love of music after his father was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and “commissioned a couple of his lifelong best friends to teach Jake to play guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals.”

His best-known singles include ‘Long Road Back Home’, ‘Hurry Up and Wait’, ‘Cowtown,’ and ‘What’s Your Name’.

He was due to play a concert in Claremore, Oklahoma, this Friday.

