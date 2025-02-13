Jake Paul has offered two huge streamers $20 million each to fight one another, and one of them has already said he’s interested.

Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul has become a big name in the boxing game thanks to high-profile fights with the likes of Mike Tyson .

And it seems he’s trying to get other content creators to join him on his career change after he revealed he was willing to pay streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat $20 million each to fight.

The revelation came when Paul joined Ross on a Kick live stream on Tuesday (11 February) and asked the streamer who he would be willing to box.

Ross claimed he would take on anyone if there were money involved.

“If you got me that bag? S**t, f**k yeah,” Ross said.

In response, Paul confirmed what he would be willing to offer.

“I got $20 million guaranteed,” Paul said. “Each of you. I got Kai $20 million guaranteed. Adin $20 million guaranteed, I’ll make that fight happen.”

Ross appeared hesitant when Paul mentioned Cenat’s name, saying he loves his fellow streamer.

But, Paul pointed out: “You can just respectfully go to war and have a competition.”

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross Getty Images

Paul then proceeded to go through the figures and predict what Ross and Cenat could make for the event, including what they could generate in pay-per-view fees, sponsors and ticket revenue, which seemed to pique Ross’s interest.

Last year, Paul’s highly-anticipated fight with Tyson was live-streamed by Netflix, but many believe the bout failed to live up to the hype around it.

