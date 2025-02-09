Adin Ross's Kanye West collaboration already off as heated messages posted online

After streamer Adin Ross responded to a request from Kanye West's X / Twitter account about doing an interview together after Kai Cenat seemingly pulled out, the planned collaboration is already off after heated direct messages were posted online.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has an official X / Twitter account that has been relentlessly posting about begging Donald Trump to "free Diddy" along with antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic posts included among the abhorrent content.

Cenat had been planning a stream in Japan with Ye for weeks, reports Dexerto, but seems to have pulled out of it following Ye's actions on social media.

In a recent stream, Cenat said: "Imma go ahead and address the elephant in the room. I've seen the Tweets, I don't know what's going on. I think it's GGs. Look I think it is GGs. It's crazy bro, I don't know bro, it's crazy. It's just back-to-back-to-back."

Ye seemed to be aware of Cenat seemingly closing off the opportunity to stream together and, during his latest tirade, Tweeted: "DO AINDEN [sic] ROSS REALLY WANT TO INTERVIEW."



Ross keenly replied just a minute later and said: "Yea let's do it. Adin*."

Ye's X / Twitter account posted a screenshot of what's claimed to be messages exchanged between him and Ross saying "contact has been made".

According to the post, Ye said: "If I call you and you ask me some dumb s*** I'm hanging up." Ross replied: "What up bro? Hope all is well. Na no dumb s***, hit me."

Ye responded: "I prefer to be addressed a sir and to be asked to call you. Please give me a call at our earliest convenience sir. I appreciate your heart though sir. I never confirmed anything with Kai but now he said he cancelled me. The f***?"

Further screenshots doing the rounds online claim Ross replied: "Yes sir I will refer to you as sir. May I call you in two minutes sir. I been wanting to do our stream since 2022 sir."

The full message included four uses of the word 'sir' and Ye seemingly did not take this well.

According to the screenshots, he replied: "You saying 'sir' four times was condescending. I'm blocking you. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME. HOW Y'ALL SAY IT. NEVER AGAIN."

Further captured screenshots show Ross taking to X / Twitter to say: "Yeah GGs. Drake better."

Among all the controversial posts, Ye's account claimed he has "dominion" (to put in another way, control) over his wife and that Bianca Censori required his approval to wear the controversial Grammy Awards outfit.



Ye and Censori were reportedly escorted out of the Grammys following the bold outfit choice after she dropped her coat to reveal a transparent mini-dress with no underwear.

A Kim Kardashian source, Ye's ex-husband, said she finds the posts "disturbing" but "is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama".

Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast where he revealed he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and actually found out "it's really a case of autism".

An autism charity criticised Ye for the online outbursts.

