Jake Paul reveals biggest regret from Mike Tyson fight - and it's not a missed KO

Jake Paul has revealed the biggest regret he has from his victory over Mike Tyson on an episode of Logan Paul's imPaulsive Podcast.

On November 16, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which viewers said failed to live up to expectations.

At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

But Paul revealed there's a big regret he has from the fight.

"I wish he would have put up a better fight so I could have risen more and done more," he said. "He was surviving, so, that was the only thing I didn't like."

When asked about the punches Tyson landed, Paul said: "I didn't feel a thing to be honest."

Fresh off a dominant victory (11-1) Jake Paul joins the boys to discuss beating Mike Tyson, the slap heard around the world, $90M

During the final two rounds of the Paul v Tyson fight, boos could be heard from the crowd who appeared to be dissatisfied with the contest.

Drake and Conor McGregor lost a lot of money having backed Tyson to win and both fighters have been suspended after the match.

All sorts have been going on since the fight: names are flying around as to who Paul will take on next, Paul has lashed out at "snakes" in boxing and Logan Paul has even apologised for his behaviour in the ring when his brother won.

