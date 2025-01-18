Mike Tyson could take on ‘more serious fighter’ in next boxing match

Mike Tyson surprised everyone when he agreed to fight Jake Paul in the most-talked about bout of 2024, but after facing defeat it looked as though the 58-year-old was probably ready to leave boxing behind.

However, comments from a fight expert suggest that Tyson could still have another fight in him.

On 16 November, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which viewers said failed to live up to expectations.

At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

Paul said his biggest regret from the boxing match is that he wished Tyson had put up a better fight against him.

Speaking to The Mirror, martial arts expert Paulo Tocha said: “At the end he kind of let us know there's another one coming.

“Let me put it this way, if Tyson trains correctly and prepares himself, he should take on another fight."

Tocha went on to suggest that Tyson could even face Evander Holyfied, who he faced in 1996.

Holyfield and Tyson have become friends in the years since their rematch Al Bello/Getty Images

"A more serious fighter, a more serious opponent, and a bigger money maker. Most probably it's going to be Evander after all.”

"He and Evander - after what happened to his ear and all that. So most probably it'll be something like that."

Tyson was beaten in 11 rounds by Holyfield in their first fight – and their rematch saw Tyson disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.

There was plenty of discussion after Tyson's comeback fight - Sylvester Stallone stirred up tension after suggesting that Paul was victorious because Tyson gave “one of the great Oscar-winning performances of all time” and essentially let him win.

Back in December, a Saudi Royal reportedly offered Tyson $700 million if he beats Jake Paul in a rematch.

