Mike Tyson is being sued for more than $1.5m after Jake Paul fight

Following his controversial fight with Jake Paul in Texas in November, Mike Tyson is now being sued for more than $1.5m.

According to Reuters, documents have been made public from a lawsuit filed by Medier, a Cyprus-registered company that also promotes online casino and betting company Rabona, at London's High Court in October.

Medier alleges Tyson and his company Tyrannic went back on a deal which was agreed in January.

The allegations say Tyson terminated the deal in March on the same day his fight with Paul was announced, claiming it was because Medier had breached the agreement.

But Medier's lawyers are arguing there was no breach from their end and that Tyson was the once who breached it and lost the company around €1.46m.

In the court document, Medier's lawyers said: "The true reason for Mr Tyson and Tyrannic's hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr Tyson had agreed a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul."

Tyson and Tyrannic have not yet filed a defence and neither have yet commented on the lawsuit.

Mike Tyson (r) tries to land a punch on Jake Paul (l) during their fight in November / Al Bello, Getty Images for Netflix

On 16 November, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which viewers said failed to live up to expectations.



At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

Paul said his biggest regret from the boxing match is that he wished Tyson had put up a better fight again him.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

