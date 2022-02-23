Controversial music duo Right Said Fred shared their latest conspiracy theory on Tuesday regarding the date: February 22, 2022 or 2.22.22.

Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass tweeted: “I am told by those who monitor 5G that 22.02.22 is a significant day.” What "significant" event was set to occur yesterday was not made clear, but the conspiracy theorists have previously caused similar confusion due to one of their tweets.

In response, many people on Twitter decided to roast the duo's tweet.

"Oh just f**k off. Until 2 years ago you probably thought 5G was a motorway bypass," wrote one person.

"aww everyone stop being mean and let them have their fun, the last date that anything significant happened to them was in 1991," said another person.

"I’m told that 5G is a significant thing by those who monitor Right Said Fred," joked Peter Jukes.

Of all the tweets slamming Right Said Fred, however, James Blunt swooped in with the win.

Quoting the original tweet he wrote: "I am told by my mother that it’s my birthday."

The British singer did in fact celebrate a birthday and ring in his 48th trip around the sun yesterday.

Blunt's sharp and comical quips on Twitter have landed him a spot on just about everyone's must-follow list on the social media app.

