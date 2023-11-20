Jamie Lynn Spears is a campmate on this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! but her introduction video where she says what she is best known for has left viewers raising their eyebrows.

In the clip, the 32-year-old - who is the younger sister of a certain pop star - introduces herself by name and adds that she is "best known for being an actress and singer".

While some may recognise her from her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 from back in the day (2005-2008), most of us know as Britney Spears's little sister.

Meanwhile, Spears also explained her reason for going into the jungle.

"There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously," she said.

“But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

However, viewers quickly took to social media to roast Spears for her "best known" comment, and pointing out that Spears' fellow campmates had referred to her as "Britney's sister".





























So how does Spears feel about the Bushtucker Trials?

"Everything I have seen I have been afraid of. Absolutely every one of these trials I am dreading. I haven’t looked at any of them and thought, ‘Oh cool, I could do that one’. This is going to be terrifying," she said.

Following last night's show, viewers shared how they will be voting for Spears to do the dreaded trials - so it looks like she could be in for a bumpy ride in the jungle...









Well good thing Spears has shared in her pre-jungle interview that her best quality is "the fact that it takes a lot to hurt [her] feelings".

"Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me. I can take a lot of s*** and it doesn’t get me down, so I really think it’s a good quality to have in a place where a lot of stuff is thrown at you!" she said.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is on every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.



