The most iconic I'm A Celebrity moments as fans brace for jungle's return

ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is returning to screens on 19 November, and it's set to be jam-packed with stomach-turning trials in the run-up to Christmas.

The unconfirmed lineup includes the likes of Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, Jamie-Lynn Spears, and Nella Rose.

However, it comes after 21 years of debauchery in the jungle, with Gillian McKeith's iconic fainting scene, arguments from Lady Colin Campbell, and Gemma Collins' fear of heights just some of the top moments.