I’m a Celebrity live: 'Boycott' hashtag trends ahead of Farage debut

Geordie duo Ant and Dec return to present a brand-new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!on Sunday night, after a week of controversy surrounding ITV's decision to have divisive politician and GB News host Nigel Farage as one of this year's contestants.

The start time for the antics on ITV 1 is 9pm, with the bumper hour and 45 minute opener finishing up at around 10:45pm.

And if you're one of those planning to boycott the gameshow over Farage's appearance, but nonetheless want to know exactly what he gets up to in tonight's episode, then indy100 is here to give you all the live reaction...

How have ITV and Farage responded to the controversy over his involvement? Farage shared an endorsement from Ant and Dec last year, while ITV stressed the show has “always featured a diverse cast”.

Farage isn’t the first politician to enter the Australian jungle… In recent years we’ve seen former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, former Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik, ex-Tory Edwina Currie, Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley and disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock all grace our screens from Australia. Despite sparking outrage for breaking social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic, Hancock somehow managed to finish third in last year's series.

Who’s joining Farage in the jungle? ITV Joining Farage on the initial I'm A Celebrity line-up are: Jamie Lynn Spears – that’s Britney Spears’ sister who is an actress in her own right

– that’s Britney Spears’ sister who is an actress in her own right Nick Pickard – off of Hollyoaks

– off of Hollyoaks Josie Gibson – off of This Morning

– off of This Morning Fred Siriex – off of First Dates

– off of First Dates Nella Rose – a YouTuber and social media influencer who previously co-hosted Catfish

– a YouTuber and social media influencer who previously co-hosted Catfish Danielle Harold – off of EastEnders

– off of EastEnders Sam Thompson – off of Made in Chelsea

– off of Made in Chelsea Marvin Humes – A quarter of JLS who has also presented This Morning

– A quarter of JLS who has also presented This Morning Grace Dent – a columnist and broadcaster who’s appeared on MasterChef

'Boycott I'm A Celeb' trends ahead of Nigel Farage entering the jungle Hours before the series kicks off on ITV 1 tonight, users on Twitter/X were quick to call on others to "boycott" I'm A Celebrity in protest after former Ukip leader and GB News host Nigel Farage was confirmed to be entering the Australian jungle. At the time of writing it's ranking at number two on UK trends, and here's one of the many tweets under the hashtag...

