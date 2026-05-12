The 70th anniversary of Eurovision will go ahead in Vienna on 16 May amid controversy and boycott calls over Israel’s participation, with Israeli entrant Noam Bettan set to perform a song titled 'Michelle'.

When the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) officially confirmed Israel’s participation in December 2025, boycott calls quickly emerged from a number of countries and high-profile figures.

Countries backing the boycott include the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Iceland and Ireland, while more than 1,000 artists have signed an open letter urging a Eurovision boycott and accusing organisers of hypocrisy after Russia was previously banned following its invasion of Ukraine.

Here is what the five countries boycotting Eurovision in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza – which Palestinian health authorities say has killed at least 72,740 people – have said.

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The Netherlands – AVROTROS

The Dutch broadcaster accused Israel of "proven interference" in last year’s contest and condemned what it described as a "serious violation of press freedom" during the war in Gaza.

AVROTROS said that "under the current circumstances, participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation".

Ireland – RTE

The Irish broadcaster said its decision to boycott Eurovision was driven by "the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

Slovenia – RTV

"Instead of the Eurovision circus, the national television program will be colored by the thematic program series 'Voices of Palestine,'" Slovenian broadcaster RTV said.

It said they are boycotting participation "on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza".

Spain – RTVE

In a statement, RTVE's secretary-general, Alfonso Morales, said: "The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political goals by Israel, make it increasingly difficult to keep Eurovision a neutral cultural event."

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Iceland – RUV

"It is clear from the public debate in this country and the reaction to the EBU’s decision last week that there will be neither joy nor peace regarding RUV’s participation," RUV'S director-general Stefan Eiriksson said on 10 December.

Ahead of the competition on Saturday, Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said: "The failure of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to suspend Israel from Eurovision, as it did with Russia, is an act of cowardice and an illustration of blatant double standards when it comes to Israel."

"Instead of sending a clear message that there is a cost for Israel’s atrocity crimes against the Palestinian people, the EBU has given Israel this international stage even as it continues to commit genocide in Gaza, unlawful occupation and apartheid," she continued.

"Israeli participation in the Eurovision Song Contest offers the country a platform to try to deflect attention from and normalise its ongoing genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip, and its moves towards further annexation of Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem, as well as its system of apartheid against Palestinians."

Indy100 has reached out to Eurovision for comment

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