Is LeBron James retiring? Here's why Lakers fans think so following devastating loss

LeBron James has sent NBA fans into a whirlwind after sharing insight into the future of his career.

Rumours have been circulating for months that James could call time on his career after this season, and that moment has now arrived for both him and the Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP was eliminated from the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (11 May).

Speaking about what comes next, he responded: "I don’t know. Obviously, it’s still fresh from losing."

"I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for me obviously as it stands right now, tonight."

The athlete continued: "I think I said it last year after we lost to Minnesota. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then obviously when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

James now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, leaving every option open. He could commit to another stint with the Lakers, test the market across the league, or step away from the game entirely and decide what comes next beyond basketball.

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Meanwhile, James’ long-time friend Dwyane Wade offered further insight on the Amazon Prime broadcast of the Thunder-Lakers series.

Discussing James’ next move, he said: "That’s the question."

"And I think if we all know LeBron James, he’s going to take some time off and go drink some wine, go yacht a little bit around the world," Wade shared. "He’s going to spend some time with his family. He’s going to sit down and try to make the best decision for the James family at the end of the day."

Indy100 reached out to LeBron James' representative for comment

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