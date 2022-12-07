Jennifer Lawrence reveals her biggest sex fear

Jennifer Lawrence once said she had a major fear when it came to sex.

In a throwback interview while promoting her Red Sparrow film in 2018, she candidly told The Sun, "d**k is dangerous".

"I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past, it was always with boyfriends," she said before adding: "I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it."

She then raised one major concern, admitting she's a "germaphobe" and that she had "made it this far without an STI."

"If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved," she said. That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

Earlier this year, the Hunger Games actress addressed rumours that she had slept with Harvey Weinstein in a 73 Questions video with Vogue.

"What's the most bizarre thing you've ever read about yourself?" the interviewer asked, to which Lawrence immediately answered: "That I f***** Harvey Weinstein."

It was the first time she'd spoken up about him since releasing an emotional statement after he "jokingly" made the claims.

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him," she hit back in the candid note.

In 2018, Lawrence released an emotional statement reading: "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

