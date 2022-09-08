Jennifer Lawrence addresses claims she slept with Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence has finally shut down the claims that she slept with Harvey Weinstein, in a new 73 Questions video with Vogue.

"What's the most bizarre thing you've ever read about yourself?" the interviewer asked, to which the Hunger Games star didn't hesitate to answer: "That I f***** Harvey Weinstein."

It was the first time she'd spoken up about him since releasing an emotional statement, after he 'jokingly' made the claims.

“I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him," she wrote in the candid note.

