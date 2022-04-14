Ben Affleck famously has a very large colorful phoenix tattoo on his back, which most people would agree is not exactly the best ink and in fact, kind of terrible.

It turns out fans aren't alone in hating his tattoo. Jennifer Lopez for her part had nothing nice to say about the tattoo and gave her candid opinion back in 2016.

In a newly resurfaced clip, Lopez is asked about the tattoo and said, “It’s awful!”

The Hustlers star made the honest comment during an appearance on Andy Cohen's show where guests play the Plead the Fifth segment.

That's when JLo said that she would have no problems voicing her true feelings about Affleck's back tattoo to his face.

"It's awful. I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him like, what are you doing?" she explained.

Lopez also suggested that Affleck’s tattoo could have been "cooler." She continued to slam his permanent ink decision even further, saying: "It has too many colors, his tattoos always have too many colors."

"They shouldn't be so colorful. You know what I mean? They should be like, cooler. I don't know," she concluded.

The couple announced that they were engaged (again) over the weekend and fans couldn't be more excited about their reunion love story.

The 52-year-old singer and actress and the 49-year-old actor originally dated back in 2002 and were engaged a year later in 2003. They postponed their wedding just days before the ceremony and due to the intense media scrutiny, the pair called it quits in 2004.

Fast forward 18 years, and in 2021 both Lopez and Affleck shocked fans when it was announced the A-listers had gotten back together after nearly two decades apart.

We wonder what JLo would say about Affleck's tattoo now.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.