Will Jeremy Clarkson become an MP and take on this major political figure?

Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t shied away from criticising the Labour government in recent months - what with him accusing the party of “ethnically cleansing” farmers and attacking changes to agricultural inheritance tax - and now, he’s hinted that he may stand for election to become an MP.

Taking to Twitter/X on Sunday evening, the Clarkson’s Farm host asked: “People of Doncaster North. Are you happy with your MP? Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?”

The MP in question is one Ed Miliband, former Labour leader and now net zero secretary.

Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP who leads his own ‘Restore Britain’ movement after being suspended from Reform UK, expressed support for Clarkson entering politics, writing: “I hope Clarkson stands”:

Failed London mayoral candidate Susan Hall also urged Clarkson to stand:

Others have already suggested campaign strategies for the broadcaster:

And some want to see a new documentary series chronicling his attempt, titled ‘Clarkson’s Constituency’:

Others urged Clarkson to consider standing for election on a Reform UK ticket, except he penned a piece for The Sun on Friday in which he claimed party leader Nigel Farage’s “numbers don’t add up”.

“He says he wants to cut taxes and increase spending by £150 billion. Huh?

“But before anyone has the chance to question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats,” he wrote.

So something tells us Clarkson isn’t all that keen on Reform UK.

Miliband, meanwhile, is yet to publicly address Clarkson’s remarks. Indy100 has approached his office for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.