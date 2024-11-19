Who has Jeremy Clarkson banned from his pub?

Jeremy Clarkson, in case you missed it, is now one of the most famous pub owners in the country, and there is a growing list of people on a list of his banned customers.

The motoring journalist and farmer took over a pub which he named The Farmer’s Dog, earlier this year. The establishment is based in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire. Driving from the pub to Diddly Squat Farm will take you around 20 minutes.

The former Top Gear presenter opened the pub at the end of August, with customers queuing out the door. The opening is expected to be featured in the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm which will air in the spring.

When the venue opened, Clarkson confirmed that two names were banned from setting food inside — they’re both people you may recognise. One of the names is Clarkson’s co-star James May, and the other is Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

"He’s banned,” Clarkson told Times Radio. “Actually, he’s the first person to be banned. He’s actually on a board in the hall, he’s banned."

A third person on the list is Maddy Hornby. Her dad, Jonathan Hornby, who is behind many of the pub’s Instagram posts, asks Clarkson what he’s up to, to which he replies: "I'm banning your daughter because she moaned after not being able to have Tabasco in her Bloody Mary. So she's banned."

And now there’s a fourth person on the banned list - Clarkson and May’s fellow The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond.

He spoke about finding out he’s on the banned list in a video for the for the DriveTribe YouTube channel.

Hammond visits May’s own pub in the channel, and he asks: “My stated intention when you said you bought a pub was to get myself banned, what do I have to do?”

May responds: “A pub is a place for discussion, difference of opinion, so we’re not going to bar you for holding a radical view.

“However if you damage any of the artworks or break the windows, or insult any of my delightful young staff, then [my colleague] Jamie will assist you in leaving through the window.”

Hammond replies: “I’ll go for a ban. Jeremy’s told me I’m already banned from his pub.”

It’s anyone’s guess who’ll be the next name on the list…

