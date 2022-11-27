Former England Lioness Jill Scott has just completed the most unlikely of doubles, by winning both the Women's European Championship and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in the same year.

The 35-year-old from Sunderland became an instant hero to the nation after she was part of the Lionesses team that won the 2022 Euros earlier this year and became an even bigger legend when she told one of her German opponents where to go.

But it's probably her stint on I'm a Celebrity that cemented her as a true national treasure with her natural gift for comedy and determination to succeed in every task and make the camp a friendly and nice place to be.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking afterward, Scott joked that she was going to have to "owe her grandmother a lot of money for all the 12 million" votes that were registered for her since the lines were opened on Saturday for the final.

Scott beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and MP Matt Hancock, who made it to the final three respectively, to become Queen of the Jungle and the fact that she completed this unprecedented double did not go unnoticed by her fans.









Elsewhere, Scott's former England teammates were very moved by their friend's victory.













Scott retired from football earlier this year after winning the Euros. She was capped 161 times by her country and scored 27 goals and enjoyed a successful club career too, winning trophies during her time at both Everton and Manchester City.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings