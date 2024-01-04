What did Aaron Rodgers say about Jimmy Kimmel as TV host threatens to sue?

Jimmy Kimmel has threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after he suggested the talk show host may be linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 56-year-old took to Twitter/X to refute this claim and set the record straight as he says he has "not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein".

Kimmel added his name would not be found on any list and called Rodgers a "soft-brained wacko" for implying that his name could appear on Epstein’s list of associates.

Last December, a New York judge ordered for secret court documents to be unsealed concerning the since-settled 2015 civil defamation case between Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre against Ghislaine Maxwell who claimed Guiffre's sex abuse allegations were "obvious lies."

The case was settled in 2017 but the judge noted in the court findings that Guiffre “was a victim of sustained underage sexual abuse between 1999 and 2002".

Maxwell was later sentenced to 20 years in prison in December 2021 on charges related to sex trafficking, while Epstein had been awaiting trial on sex trafficking and other charges when he died in prison by suicide in 2019.

The 170 names from the sealed court documents which were previously referred to as John or Jane Doe were made public on Wednesday (January 3).

Some of the names on the list include former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, and Michael Jackson - but none of the names on the list are accused of any wrongdoing.

Rodgers, who plays quarterback for the New York Jets in the NFL, discussed the upcoming release of Epstein's client list on Pat McAfee's talk show.

"There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out," Rodgers said.

McAfee then brought up how Kimmel had previously called Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” for his comments on UFOs and the Epstein list on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March last year.

To which the footballer replied: "I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

In his response, Kimmel told Rodgers that his "reckless words put my family in danger".

"Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12," he concluded.

As of the time of writing, Rodgers has not yet responded to Kimmel's statement.

McAfee has since apologised to Kimmel and hopes that the talk show host and football player can settle this feud.

"We obviously don’t like to be associated with anything negative ever,” he said, as per PEOPLE.

“We’d like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one, but it’s because we talk s*** and try to make light of everything. Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re that-serious allegations.”

McAfee continued: “So we apologize for being a part of it. I can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not court-wise, but be able to chit-chat and move along, ‘cause remember, you’re allowed to disagree with people’s opinions.”

