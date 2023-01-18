Jimmy Kimmel's dark prediction for what Donald Trump will do with money after he dies

What will Donald Trump do with his estimated $3.2 billion-dollar wealth after he dies? Jimmy Kimmel has an idea.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live the late-night host joked about Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump’s, will.

According to Forbes, Ivana, who died last year at 73 years old, left nothing in her $34 million fortune for her ex-husband.

Notoriously, Ivana is buried on Trump’s private golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Instead, Ivana left most of her assets to be split evenly among her three children who she shares with Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

“One of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it,” Kimmel joked about the Trump children.

But outside of her children, Forbes estimates that the biggest beneficiary is the Trump children’s nanny growing up.

Kimmel poked fun at how Trump may have reacted to the news that he received nothing from his ex-wife, who he was married to from 1977 to 1992.

“Ivana had assets worth 34 million dollars, you know Trump is going to pull a Mrs. Doubtfire and try to get that money too,” he said referencing the hit 1993 movie.

But the late-night host also had another idea about how Trump will likely handle his fortune when he dies eventually.

“I’d love to see his will, I bet he’s having his money buried with him I would bet anything,” Kimmel said leading to laughter from the audience.

Trump Reaches Peak Insanity Over Classified Docs, Tom Brady's Playoff Loss & the Black Forager

Kimmel also discussed Trump's reaction to President Joe Biden's recent classified document scandal.

Both the former and current president, have found themselves in trouble while keeping classified documents in their personal homes.

