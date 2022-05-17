As the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial continues, the reason Depp won’t look his former wife in the eye has finally been revealed.

Throughout the trial, Depp has been engaged in some unusual courtroom behaviours, including snacking on gummy bears, doodling and refusing to make eye contact with Heard.

While Heard has been giving testimony, Depp has continued to watch the whole thing through a computer monitor, despite her giving evidence in front of him.

Yesterday (16 May), during more questioning on the stand, the reason for this was finally revealed.

Camille Vasquez, a lawyer for Depp, asked Heard: “You know why he won't look at you. He told you you would never see his eyes again.”

Through an audio recording made in 2016, it was revealed that Depp told his ex-wife that he would never look at her again after she accused him of domestic violence.

The recording was played out in the courtroom and Depp can be heard saying: “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will not see my eyes again.”

Vasquez asked Heard whether Depp had kept the promise made six years ago when the recording was taken in San Francisco.

Heard responded: “As far as I know, he cannot look at me.”

She also told the court: “Unfortunately, all of this is real. Johnny and I lived this. We lived through this. I lived through this and I narrowly survived it but I survived it.”

Heard continued: “I have a baby; I want to move on. I want Johnny to move on, too. I just want him to leave me alone.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018. In it, she didn’t specifically name Depp but claimed that she is a survivor of domestic abuse.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming that going public with details of their marriage has caused her career to suffer.

