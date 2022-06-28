Johnny Depp has shut down rumours about a possible return to the Pirates of the Caribbeanfranchise.

There had been a report on Monday, 27 June that the 59-year-old was set to return to the big screen as Captain Jack Sparrow with a deal allegedly made worth $300m (£245m) for the actor's comeback, Australian news outlet PopTopicreported.

"Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp," the source told the publication.

"They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

However, much to the disappointment of fans it has since been denied by Depp's representatives who told NBC News (via E! News): "This is made up."

Producer of the action franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer who is currently working on two films was asked by The Sunday Times if Depp will reprise his role to which he said: "Not at this time," but also added: "The future is yet to be decided."

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five films with his last appearance being in the 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Elsewhere, fans of Depp have also created a Change.org petition called: "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" which has over 875,000 signatures.

Talk of his role in the Disney films was also mentioned in his recent high-profile defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia against ex-wife Amber Heard which he won.

The jury awarded Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages - though the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia state's limit.

Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages by the jury in her countersuit.

During the six-week jury trial, the idea of a return to the Pirates of the Caribbeanwas mentioned by Depp's attorney Ben Rottenborn who asked the actor during his testimony:

“If Disney came to you with $300m dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

“That is true,” Depp replied.

So it looks like Captain Jack Sparrow won't be setting sail on new adventures anytime soon.

