Johnny Depp reveals he’s never seen Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp admitted to the jury during a court appearance as part of his ongoing defamation trial that he's never seen Pirates of the Caribbean.

When the 58-year-old actor was asked how his hit film turned out, he said that he “didn’t see it”.

"But I believe that the film did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to keep going, making more and I was fine to do that," he added.

“Captain Jack Sparrow can do things that I could never do. He could say things that I could never say."



