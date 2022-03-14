Disney fanatic builds rollercoaster from scratch in his backyard

A Disney fanatic has built a fully-working rollercoaster in his backyard after being inspired by the theme parks.

In what started as a lockdown project, Magictecture built their first backyard rollercoaster, Matterhorn: Alpine Escape, packed with waterfalls, animatronics, and even its own original soundtrack. It stands at 24 feet tall.

They've since developed their second coaster, Little Thunder Mountain, in less than four months with double the track - and 10,000 square feet of rigid foam to resemble rocks in its old western theme.

