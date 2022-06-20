A huge projection of Johnny Depp as the character Captain Jack Sparrow has been displayed on the castle at Disneyland Paris.

Following his win in the defamation case he brought against his former wife Amber Heard, fans noticed that the star's image has been displayed.

Depp argued in the case that Heard had defamed him in an op-ed she penned for the Washington Post and claimed that it had had an impact on his acting career.

The actor claimed he lost out on roles as he was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts movies and missed out on films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in which he is well known for playing the character Captain Jack Sparrow.

The jury held that Heard had libelled Depp and they awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages.

In a clip posted on Twitter, the castle at Disneyland Paris can be seen illuminated by a light projection showing images from Pirates of the Caribbean. The clip was allegedly taken on Saturday 18th June.

As the theme song played in the background, a picture of Captain Jack Sparrow was projected before transitioning to a series of ship cannons firing.

In the video, people in the audience could be heard cheering when Depp’s character appeared in the lighting show.

During the trial, Depp said he believed Disney was trying to “cut ties to be safe” after being called a “wife beater” in the press.

Depp said: “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe.

“The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

He also claimed Disney was still making money from his character, despite him not appearing in subsequent films.

Depp continued: “They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything.

“They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

In an interview with The Times published in May, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed Depp would not be invited back to the franchise at present.

Bruckheimer said: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

