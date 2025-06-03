Parks and Recreation and King Of The Hill actor Jonathan Joss has been shot and killed in Texas near his home in what his husband has claimed was a “homophobic” incident.

Police confirmed that Joss, 59, died after an incident at a home on Sunday evening, during which officers were dispatched while the shooting was in progress.

Joss was found injured near the road by officers in San Antonio, Texas, and died at the scene from his injuries despite attempts to revive him.

The police report the actor died from “injuries sustained after multiple gun shots”.

According to reports , the shooter, a neighbour of Joss’s, fled in a vehicle but was detained a block away and arrested for murder. The suspect has been named as 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja. He is charged with felony first-degree murder.

Following the shooting, Joss’s husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales claimed in a statement on Facebook that Joss was “murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other”.

Jonathan Joss Facebook/Tristan Kern de Gonzales

He also alleged that they had previously been the targets of homophobic harassment from people in the area.

In the post, he claimed he and his husband were checking the mail at the site of their former home, which burned down earlier this year, “after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire”.

Gonzales claimed they found the skull of one of their dogs they lost in the fire placed at the front of the property, causing them both emotional distress.

He alleged: “We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

According to Gonzales, his husband pushed him out of the way, saving his life.

He said: “Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built.”

In a follow-up statement , the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said it had “found no evidence” that the murder was related to Joss’s sexuality.

Suspect Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

“SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly,” the SAPD said.

Tributes have poured in from fans who have seen and heard Joss on their TV screens for years. He voiced John Redcorn in the animated show King Of The Hill, which began in 1997. Joss also had roles in many TV shows, including Parks and Recreation, where he played Chief Ken Hotate.

“They took my brother away from me man…Jonathan Joss aka John Redcorn….I love you brother until I see you again,” a friend wrote.

Nick Offerman, who co-starred with Joss as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, said, “The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken,” in a statement .

“Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.”

Someone else said: “RIP Jonathan Joss. 59 is too young. Thank you for voicing the only Native man I ever saw in cartoons growing up.

“The world lost a legend to senseless violence.”

Another wrote: “John Redcorn was pretty much the only contemporary Native representation I had in comedy growing up. Probably the funniest Native character in cartoon history and a lot of that was on Jonathan Joss' pitch perfect rezzy uncle performance. RIP to one of the best to ever do it.”

One person wrote: “RIP to the great Jonathan Joss who played John Redcorn on King of the Hill and Ken Hotate on Parks and Rec. LEGEND.”

Another said: “It absolutely shatters my heart to learn of the passing of Jonathan Joss, known and loved by many fans as the voice, heart, spirit, and soul of the character John Redcorn.

“He made a point to be involved in the fandom, and was so kind to all of us.

He will never be forgotten!”

Rest in peace, Jonathan Joss.

