Jordan Peterson opened up about helping footballer Cristiano Ronaldo through a tough moment in his life on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Earlier in September, Ronaldo posted a photo posing with the controversial and conservative psychologist leading to confusion online.

The two seemed like unlikely friends as Peterson is known for getting suspended by Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page and ragging against the "woke" while Ronaldo is known as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

But Peterson hinted that their meetup was to help Ronaldo mentally.

In a teaser clip posted by Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan praised Peterson for supporting Ronaldo after he and partner Georgina Rodríguez announced they had lost one of their twins during childbirth back in April.

"It seemed to me, talking to him in the last couple of day after he saw you, he's in a much better place," Morgan said.

Peterson responded, "That's what happens when you hang out with reprobate like me."

Morgan continued to praise Peterson for helping Ronaldo adding that the two's meetup "was clearly very helpful to him" and bragging about how despite being mentally strong, Ronaldo "needed someone like [Peterson] to help him".



Peterson commented: "Well I hope so that would be lovely if it was true."

While the teaser clip did not reveal much detail about Peterson and Ronaldo's meetup more may be unveiled in the full interview with airs tonight at 8 pm GST on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

