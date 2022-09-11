Cristiano Ronaldo met Jordan Peterson, and the strange crossover left social media users very confused indeed.
The unlikely pair posed for a picture after the Manchester United loss against Real Sociedad in the week. Ronaldo posted the snap on his Instagram, and prompted a host of surprised reactions from followers.
Controversial Canadian psychologist Peterson is known for his conservative viewpoints. He was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page, has been criticised for making a "condescending" appeal to Muslim fans, and became a meme when he raged against the "woke".
Ronaldo posted the image of him with the 60-year-old and captioned the photo: “Nice to see you my friend!”
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The pair’s meeting left the internet with so many unanswered questions.
\u201cThis Ronaldo x Jordan Peterson linkup is so random \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d ?!?\u201d— Amz mufc (@Amz mufc) 1662832912
\u201cRonaldo and Jordan Peterson. The only thing missing from this photo is the two of them doing a duet on the piano.\u201d— James Melville (@James Melville) 1662846224
\u201cJordan Peterson and Ronaldo link up is some Multiverse madness tier content\u201d— Roronoa Zoro (@Roronoa Zoro) 1662833626
\u201cJordan Peterson & Cristiano Ronaldo. An all-timer of a shit pint. A hall of famer. A patterless happening.\u201d— Dan Sandison (@Dan Sandison) 1662839005
\u201cCristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Dr. Jordan Peterson\n\n"Nice to see you my friend"\u201d— Citizen Free Press (@Citizen Free Press) 1662839419
\u201cI'll be real, a Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Peterson linkup is one I couldn't have imagined at any point, at all.\u201d— Umir (@Umir) 1662834558
\u201cWould love to know the genesis of this friendship between Jordan Peterson and Cristiano Ronaldo.\u201d— Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18 (@Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18) 1662848566
“I’m sorry WHAT,” one social media user wrote, while another added: “This Ronaldo x Jordan Peterson linkup is so random ?!?”
“Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson link up goes crazy,” one more said.
Another user seemed to sum up the mood by writing: “I'll be real, a Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Peterson linkup is one I couldn't have imagined at any point, at all.”
It comes after it was revealed that Peterson was an inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.
The film is set in a seemingly idyllic company town called Victory in the 1950s overseen by Pine’s mysterious character Frank – and the psychologist influenced the main villain in the movie, according to director Olivia Wilde.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.