Cristiano Ronaldo met Jordan Peterson, and the strange crossover left social media users very confused indeed.

The unlikely pair posed for a picture after the Manchester United loss against Real Sociedad in the week. Ronaldo posted the snap on his Instagram, and prompted a host of surprised reactions from followers.

Controversial Canadian psychologist Peterson is known for his conservative viewpoints. He was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page, has been criticised for making a "condescending" appeal to Muslim fans, and became a meme when he raged against the "woke".

Ronaldo posted the image of him with the 60-year-old and captioned the photo: “Nice to see you my friend!”

The pair's meeting left the internet with so many unanswered questions.

































“I’m sorry WHAT,” one social media user wrote, while another added: “This Ronaldo x Jordan Peterson linkup is so random ?!?”



“Ronaldo and Jordan Peterson link up goes crazy,” one more said.

Another user seemed to sum up the mood by writing: “I'll be real, a Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Peterson linkup is one I couldn't have imagined at any point, at all.”

It comes after it was revealed that Peterson was an inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

The film is set in a seemingly idyllic company town called Victory in the 1950s overseen by Pine’s mysterious character Frank – and the psychologist influenced the main villain in the movie, according to director Olivia Wilde.