An American talk show host weighed in on the crisis in Ukraine and it didn't go well at all.
In a discussion about how Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will lead to deaths and likely create a refugee crisis,The View host Joy Behar outraged people when she suggested not being able to go on holiday was also a devastating consequence of the war that should be noted.
She said: "I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe too. You know you plan a trip, you want to go there, I've wanted to go to Italy for four years, I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this.
"What's going to happen there?
Her take came as several explosions were heard in Kyiv during the early hours of Friday, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4 am local time.
The UK, EU and US have all confirmed sanctions against Russia and people are waiting with fear about what will happen next in the region.
With this in mind, people didn't have much sympathy for Behar and her trip to Italy.
pray for the rich americans whose vacation plans may, conceivably, be altered https://twitter.com/idatavakoli/status/1496975936159248384\u00a0\u2026— Dave (@Dave) 1645752044
The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn\u2019t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy.pic.twitter.com/UYM1Q0C5nU— KFC (@KFC) 1645750590
Joy Behar said she\u2019s upset at Russia because now it\u2019s going to be harder to go on vacation to Europe.\n\nThis is how out of touch our elites are.— Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1645750507
Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar\u2019s trip to Italy?https://twitter.com/liz_wheeler/status/1496987947870171138\u00a0\u2026— Karol Markowicz (@Karol Markowicz) 1645746343
"There will be mass causalities"\n\nJoy: "My vacation plans most affected"https://twitter.com/Liz_Wheeler/status/1496987947870171138\u00a0\u2026— TrippyLiberty\u0950 (@TrippyLiberty\u0950) 1645755440
I literally can\u2019t believe Joy Behar said this.pic.twitter.com/IsNy6TA6Oc— Liz Wheeler (@Liz Wheeler) 1645744714
You almost have to respect Joy Behar\u2019s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that boomers are the most hated generation alivepic.twitter.com/fw0cgEwc4I— Ida Tavakoli (@Ida Tavakoli) 1645741850
Unbelievablehttps://twitter.com/IdaTavakoli/status/1496975936159248384\u00a0\u2026— gage (@gage) 1645751977
Ukraine has said at least 137 people - civilians and soldiers - have been killed, with UN estimates suggesting more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.
Overnight, at least 1,000 Ukrainians arrived by train in Poland's south-eastern city of Przemysl alone.
But won't someone think of Behar's holiday plans!
