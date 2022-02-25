An American talk show host weighed in on the crisis in Ukraine and it didn't go well at all.

In a discussion about how Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will lead to deaths and likely create a refugee crisis,The View host Joy Behar outraged people when she suggested not being able to go on holiday was also a devastating consequence of the war that should be noted.

She said: "I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe too. You know you plan a trip, you want to go there, I've wanted to go to Italy for four years, I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this.

"What's going to happen there?

Her take came as several explosions were heard in Kyiv during the early hours of Friday, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming that the Russian assault resumed at 4 am local time.



The UK, EU and US have all confirmed sanctions against Russia and people are waiting with fear about what will happen next in the region.

With this in mind, people didn't have much sympathy for Behar and her trip to Italy.

Ukraine has said at least 137 people - civilians and soldiers - have been killed, with UN estimates suggesting more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.

Overnight, at least 1,000 Ukrainians arrived by train in Poland's south-eastern city of Przemysl alone.

But won't someone think of Behar's holiday plans!

