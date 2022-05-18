Julia Fox said that she wants to make shopping in underwear "socially acceptable".

Earlier this week, The Uncut Gems star took to her Instagram to post a carousel of images wearing nothing but a black-and-white set of underwear with a matching denim bag, boots and purse.

As for the setting? Well, it appears to be a Pavillions grocery store.

"My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn," Fox captioned the post.

Her outfit garnered a lot of attention, but the actress has since responded to one comment by arguing that she believes it's "socially acceptable" to run her errands sporting whatever she chooses.

Taking to her Instagram Story at the time to reply to a meme someone posted of her outfit, joking that it was "laundry day," Fox said: "I just think if it's socially acceptable at the beach, it should be the same everywhere lol."

Other people showed her support and praise, with some calling her "goals" and an "icon."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This wouldn't be the only time Fox has sported an eye-grabbing denim outfit.

A couple of months back, she also uploaded photos to Instagram of herself in a self-made denim top and pants set, in which she said a "tutorial" would come soon.

"Tutorial on how I made these pants coming soon!! Lmao, I also made this top, but I didn't record it cuz I truly didn't think it was gonna work :/ also, never taking these boots off @alexanderwangny," she wrote.

Fox has also recently made waves in the media for her brief relationship with musician and producer Kanye West.

But after six weeks of dating, the pair decided to end things.

A representative for Fox told Page Six that the two still "remain good friends and collaborators."

Throughout their relationship, West and Fox were seen out and about wearing matching outfits, including a denim ensemble in which she was wearing chunky gold earrings and a smoldering eye look.

The outfits worn by the former couple were also compared to the legendary attire Britney Spears, and Justice Timberlake donned, as highlighted by radio station 103.7 KISS-FM.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

