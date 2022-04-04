Justin Bieber arrived on the Grammy's red carpet last night sporting an interesting look - that sparked a frenzy of memes on Twitter.

The Canadian singer, 28, wore a dark grey oversized Balenciaga suit paired with platform Crocs made in collaboration with the designer brand, and topped it off with a hot-pink beanie and small sunglasses.

But the baggy suit looked as though it was four sizes too big for the singer, as the material devoured Bieber's body.

Posing on the red carpet next to wife, Hailey, the singer's ill-fitting outfit was thrown into sharp contrast by the well-tailored dress Mrs. Bieber wore.

So, of course, social media users took to Twitter to add their opinions or poke fun at it.

Some called the look trendy and futuristic, while others thought it looked ridiculous. In true Justin Bieber fashion, the whole thing triggered a polarizing conversation about his decisions.

However, everyone can agree that the suit's extremely large fit made for some funny comparisons and memes.

While fans and Grammy viewers were surprised to see Bieber in the Balenciaga suit, fashion experts were not.



The Canadian singer starred in a Balenciaga campaign back in February, so it makes sense why the brand dressed him. According to Vogue, the brand's oversized fit is a distinctive choice by creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Bieber has never shied away from out-of-the-box fashion choices, particularly ones popular with Gen Z.

But understanding the fashion choices of Bieber and Balenciaga were clearly not priorities to social media users who compared Bieber's baggy suit to that of Shaquille O'Neal or two children in a trench coat trying to appear like an adult.

Bieber was one of the more anticipated artists to make a Grammys appearance. The 28-year-old was up for eight Grammys last night including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his song Peaches.



Unfortunately, the singer didn't win and left the Grammys empty-handed - although you still couldn't see them.

