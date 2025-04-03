Fans believe Justin Bieber just threw shade at Selena Gomez's engagement

Fans are convinced that Justin Bieber subtly shaded Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement with a meme reshared on his Instagram Story.

On Wednesday (2 April), Justin had a bit of fun on his account, posting a mix of internet memes and viral videos for his 294 million followers.

The lighthearted content ranged from work-related memes to a clip of a Girl Scout singing a Future song.

But one particular post caught the attention of fans. It featured a scene from The Lord of the Rings, showing Gollum as he takes control of the One Ring.

The caption read "Girls on social media when they get engaged," as Gollum gazes at the ring, holding it triumphantly in the air. This left fans wondering if there was a deeper meaning behind the post.

Over on X/Twitter, people were quick to share their theories, with one writing, "Omg, Justin still cares after all these years? This is so messy; I love it."

Another wrote: "We should be glad he basically confirmed what we knew all along though."

A third chimed in: "Pisces are always in their feelings and never move on."

Meanwhile, others weren't buying it and suggested everyone was reading into it too much: "People are reaching, those memes don’t confirm anything, why do we assume everything he posts is about her? From this, I can only say that ppl have enough time to waste on senseless things."

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December with a glimpse into the proposal featuring a scenic, secluded picnic complete with Taco Bell and blankets.

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston gushed: "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

Actress Ashley Benson wrote: "Congrats lovey. So happy for you."

Emily in Paris' Lily Collins penned: "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both."

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's representative for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.