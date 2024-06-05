Friend of Bianca Censori claims she's a 'different person' at home

A source claiming to be a friend of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has said she appeared "back to normal" during her recent trip to Australia.

The friend told Page Six that it was as though "she was off the clock from a job," adding that she sported a jumper dress to eat pasta with her parents at a cafe in Melbourne.

Speaking about the string of risqué outfits that have made headlines over the past months, the source added: "When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect."

Despite social media speculation and headlines suggesting Censori had lost contact with her family and friends, the source said: "[They] haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her."

The supposed friend then suggested that family and friends would be "acting different" if it was "some rescue from a cult-like leader!"

During the Aussie trip, Censori was said to be "taking it easy," and as previously reported, considers her public outfit choices to be "performative art."

"Bianca has people helping her with her looks. It’s her presentation and it’s thought through," the source added.



It comes after Kanye West responded to claims of sexual harassment and wrongful termination of former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta.

West's legal representative told Indy100 that the rapper will be filing a lawsuit against Pisciotta, "who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

Before her termination as an assistant, the legal rep claimed: "Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved."

