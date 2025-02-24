Kanye West shared NSFW images of wife Biana Censori amid breakup rumours

Kanye West has posted NSFW images of his wife Bianca Censori online amid rumours of a split .

The rapper, who also goes by the name Ye, hasn’t been far from headlines recently after a 96-hour-long homophobic and antisemitic X/Twitter rant where he declared his love for Adolf Hitler.

Now, the 47-year-old has once again raised eyebrows after posting an NSFW image of his wife Censori on Instagram. In the picture, she could be seen lying face down and naked on the ground with her buttocks in full view.

In the Instagram caption, West revealed it was part of a film he produced which was his 30-year-old wife Censori’s first feature film starring role.

He wrote: “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

The post comes amid rumours that the pair are splitting and seems to serve as proof that they are still together.

Instagram/Ye

However, some in the comments were left stunned that West had posted such intimate images.

“This ur wife? Wtf,” someone said.

Another said: “Kanye this isn’t cool.”

Someone else wrote: “He must not really like his wife fr.”

Censori herself responded: “I love you, thank you hubby.”

According to The Post , the film is a “fashion film” which features “multiple vignettes and montages” of the couple.

“My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes,” a source told the publication. “The calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric.”

The image comes not long after Censoria appeared at the Grammy Awards in a completely transparent dress with West responding online to fears he controls her .

