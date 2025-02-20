Kanye West now 'realises he's not a Nazi' after declaring his love for Hitler

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has returned to X/Twitter following a 96-hour-long rant fueled with homophobic and antisemitic tweets earlier this month. But now, he's seemingly trying to backtrack on his words.

In February, West shared a range of topics on his official X page, with some too horrific to quote. He used the outlet to promote a $20 white T-shirt featuring a swastika from his Yeezy collection, calling it his "greatest performance piece thus far".

He also expressed his love for Adolf Hitler in several tweets – and explicitly stated: "I'm a Nazi."

West's rant led prominent figures in the industry to speak out, with David Schwimmer urging Elon Musk to remove "deranged bigot" West from the platform.

Anti-Defamation League, Charlie Puth, and Lyor Cohen also penned a statement addressed to West.

"With antisemitism on the rise, your voice and influence carry a significant responsibility," the ex-Def Jam president wrote. "I urge you to be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate."

Fast-forward to 19 February, West returned to X where he wrote: "After further reflection I've come to the realization that I'm not a Nazi".

Ye/X





He also reshared a clip from Adam Sandler's SNL performance, where the actor sings: "Fifty years of finding out your favourite musician's antisemitic".

Quoting the footage, West wrote: "Adam Sandler Thank you for the love".









Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative for comment

