Rumours have began swirling that Kanye West and Bianca Censori may have called time on their relationship after two years, and now representatives have confirmed the truth.

The couple began dating in December 2022, and reportedly got married during a private ceremony in January 2023, just months after West finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Quickly, 30-year-old Censori's sense of style drew comparisons to the rapper's ex-wife, as he continued pining for the reality star back on stage during concerts - despite being married to Censori.

However, the couple's behaviour hasn't stopped making headlines since. From thatboat incident in Venice, to a series of questionable outfit choices from them both, they've left their mark in pop culture during their time together.

Most recently, the duo sparked concern when Censori turned up alongside West to the Grammys wearing an 'invisible dress', before he confirmed on Twitter that he has "dominion" over his wife, and began selling shirts with a swastika emblazoned on the front.

In the days since, West has allegedly been dropped by his talent manager, Daniel McCartney, "effective immediately… due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33&West can stand for.”

Given Censori's silence on the matter, insiders close to the couple have claimed that they've split up as a result of the erratic behaviour.

However, Milo Yiannopoulos, speaking on behalf of the couple, insists otherwise.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," he said.

"Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.

"Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

So for now, at least, it would appear the pair are still playing happy families.

